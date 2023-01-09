Ariana Grande's first interview as child star goes viral

CHENNAI: An old interview video of Ariana Grande is making rounds on the internet and the netizens can't get enough of her cuteness.

Ariana Grande, the best pop star of global music industry, has won several Grammy Awards and has broken numerous records. Many followers know her as 'Cat Valentine' on the shows Victorious and Sam & Cat as a teenager. But, Ariana's journey started much before that. She made her stage debut at the age of eight as 'Annie' in Little Palm Family Theater.

In the clip, little Ariana is seen excited for being a cast in the musical production. She also wears a wig and says, "It was actually fun, I was excited."