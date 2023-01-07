Watch: Bride donates hair to cancer patients on wedding day

The video was posted by a page called theunfilteredcollective on Instagram and captioned it, "I will never forget this…. After loosing my mom to Cancer I saw first hand how challenging the hair loss can be for a woman. @bri_pierson you’re so amazing for doing this #grandrapidshair #grandrapidsweddings #weddingideas #weddinginspiration #cancersucks # #weddinghairideas #midwestweddingphotographer #weddingvideographer #michiganweddingvideographer". (sic)”

The video begins with the bride quickly leaving her wedding reception and leads everyone to a room. It was when she made the big announcement that left everyone in the room touched.

She told with a shaky voice and teary eyes, "So, here I am taking out my wedding hair and I am donating them to cancer patients".

In the clip, we see her hair-dresser chopping off her long hair to the length of the shoulder. We see her screaming in excitement while seeing her new look in the mirror. The video ends with her showing the chopped hair to camera.

The video has got around 3.5M views, 175K likes and lot of comments.

One of the comment read, "That determined look she has, what a lovely act to remember loved ones by on a special day".

Another person commented, "She still looks beautiful. I lost my dad and uncle to cancer years ago and am losing my second husband to cancer as of now in 2022- he will be gone in six months or less".

"I am a cancer survivor and before getting cancer I to always donated my hair now going through cancer you have no idea how much it's needed. You are beautiful inside and out. Thank You", expressed an Instagram user.