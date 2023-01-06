Watch: Zomato delivery agent joins NY celebration with customer

CHENNAI: "Happiness doubles when shared", isn't this something most people believe in? With this being said, a video has been getting the attention of the netizens in which a Zomato delivery agent was asked to join in the new year celebration with his customer.
The video was posted by a user Srivatsa Kishan on Twitter with the caption, "@zomato @zomatocare @ZomatoProHelp
We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 pm something in Zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 am so we celebrated new year with the Zomato delivery partner. Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people. #zomato #HappyNewYear #deliveryguy ".(sic)
In the clip, we see a Zomato customer asking the person who delivered their order for cake to stay and cut the cake with him and his friends. The delivery agent first hesitates but later cuts the cake while crackers burst in the background. The video feels heartwarming as they feed each other cake and celebrate the beginning of the new year together.
The video has bagged around 35K views, 430 likes and has got a lot of comments.
One comment read, "Wonderful gesture. Keep spreading happiness and it will come back in many ways to you! Have a wonderful year ahead for each one of you including the Delivery Agent. May your New Year 2023 be filled with exploration, discovery, prosperity, and growth! Happy New Year Guys!".
Other person commented, "Wonderful @SrivatsaKishan. Have no words for this lovely gesture. Best thing on the internet in a long long time".
"Lots of love and respect for this kind gesture. Our society needs people like this. Big salute", said another Twitter user.
