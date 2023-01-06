Watch: Zomato delivery agent joins NY celebration with customer

In the clip, we see a Zomato customer asking the person who delivered their order for cake to stay and cut the cake with him and his friends. The delivery agent first hesitates but later cuts the cake while crackers burst in the background. The video feels heartwarming as they feed each other cake and celebrate the beginning of the new year together.

The video has bagged around 35K views, 430 likes and has got a lot of comments.

One comment read, "Wonderful gesture. Keep spreading happiness and it will come back in many ways to you! Have a wonderful year ahead for each one of you including the Delivery Agent. May your New Year 2023 be filled with exploration, discovery, prosperity, and growth! Happy New Year Guys!".

Other person commented, "Wonderful @SrivatsaKishan. Have no words for this lovely gesture. Best thing on the internet in a long long time".

"Lots of love and respect for this kind gesture. Our society needs people like this. Big salute", said another Twitter user.