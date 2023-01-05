Watch: Hippo chasing a speedboat terrifies tourists

CHENNAI: Hippopotamus is known as one of the aggressive terrestrial living animals. It is also often referred to as one of the deadliest mammals.
Mentioning this, a clip of a speedboat chased by a hippopotamus has grabbed the attention of the netizens. In the video, tourists are seen riding a speedboat and they see hippopotamus from a distance. Suddenly, the mammal starts to aggressively chase the boat.
While this happened, many tourists are seen taking videos of the hippo and also handled the situation in a cool way.
The video was posted on Twitter by Hidden Tips and the caption read, "Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffaloes and rhinos combined. Don't get close!".
The 14-seconds clip has bagged around 130K views, 800 likes and a lot of comments.
One of the twitter user commented, "idk wht will b happened if the boat is off".
Another user said, "The hippo came so close to the back. I guess it stopped because it probably bruised by the propellers".
A comment comically read, "Hippo: Get off my lawn!".
"I think they're more dangerous on land because they can outrun people and feel skittish out of the water so they're even more aggressive if they feel threatened... and they're invading S America. Pablo Escobar kept them for pets and now they're loose", a netizen said.
