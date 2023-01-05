Watch: Hippo chasing a speedboat terrifies tourists

CHENNAI: Hippopotamus is known as one of the aggressive terrestrial living animals. It is also often referred to as one of the deadliest mammals.

Mentioning this, a clip of a speedboat chased by a hippopotamus has grabbed the attention of the netizens. In the video, tourists are seen riding a speedboat and they see hippopotamus from a distance. Suddenly, the mammal starts to aggressively chase the boat.

While this happened, many tourists are seen taking videos of the hippo and also handled the situation in a cool way.

The video was posted on Twitter by Hidden Tips and the caption read, "Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffaloes and rhinos combined. Don't get close!".