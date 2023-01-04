Viral: London's Westminster Bridge 125 years ago vs now

CHENNAI: A video is going viral on social media comparing old video with a recent clip of traffic around London's Westminister Bridge 125 years ago.
The Westminster Bridge is the oldest road-and-foot-traffic bridge over the River Thames in London.
The video shows that the comparison of a old footage from 1896 with a new footage from 2021. It shows cars and buses seen on the road in the recent footage, while the old footage shows horse carriages pass near the bridge.
The video has received around 3 million views on Twitter, with more than 15,000 likes.
"The only thing I miss about cities from my youth is that they seemed much quieter than they are now. I'd rather hear the click-clacks than the car engines. (But obviously more functional," wrote one user.
"That isn't 2021; there are no freedom barriers, and I'm pretty sure Ben was still covered up for refurbishment. I would guess it's about 2012," commented another user.
