"lmpressive": Groom surprises bride by painting her

One such groom’s video of using his artistic talents to create a gift for a bride, shared on Instagram, is currently going viral on social media.
Screengrab from video
Screengrab from video
CHENNAI: In marriage, garland is the most memorable moment for the bride and groom. To make it memorable, the bride and groom often do something that becomes a topic of discussion on social media.

This video was shared by Varun Jarsania on Instagram with the caption, “Groom dancing for his Bride is too common!!! Ye dekho kuch alag!!! Love for my Bride & now wifey!!”

In the clip, Varun, the bride's husband started by drawing a heart on the canvas using black paint. He then went on to create the whole painting in front of everyone who was a part of their marriage function and painted her in an original upside-down picture on the canvas, which was then flipped over to reveal the artwork.

The clip has amassed over a million views and several likes where netizens commented ,"Thank you for not just not doing "kuch alag" as a groom but for trying to do "kuch alag" every possible day of our lives...,". “Oh my god this is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen, love for both of you," another user.

"Talent at the Next Level," said Instagram user. "He raised the bar way too high for everyone else," commented another user.

