Watch: Kota Tribals welcoming New Year, Netizens adore!

CHENNAI: Every nation is unique in its New Year celebrations. Few celebrate with their families whilst few celebrate through social gatherings. Meanwhile, a clip featuring the New Year celebration of Kota Tribe living in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu has gone viral on the social media.
Supriya Sahu, an IAS Officer, has posted two clips of the traditional dance of Kota Tribe in her twitter handle on the 31st of December. In the videos the tribal people are seen adorning white clothes and dancing around the bonfire while an instrumental folk music is played along.
The IAS Officer has captioned the post, "Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival. Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris. Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world #HappyNewYear".
Since its upload, the video has got the attention of the netizens and they were also seen conveying new year wishes under the post. The post has now bagged around 26K views, 700 likes, 68 retweets and lot of comments.
One of the comments read, "A wonderful post. Tribals have largely preserved their religious & cultural norms and values. Their penchant for dance/ other creative activities, segregate them from other tribals. Governmental schemes and programmes have helped them modernise and find footing in modern society".
"You are enjoying the beautiful nature and people.. Happy New Year", commented another twitter user.
Another comment said, "Thank you very much for sharing, please. Only blessed leaders usually study the grassroot culture of the local areas where they are posted & do their best to learn the problems of the people. Is it possible make this festival an international cultural event during 2023. Hope, +ve".
