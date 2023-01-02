Watch: Kota Tribals welcoming New Year, Netizens adore!

CHENNAI: Every nation is unique in its New Year celebrations. Few celebrate with their families whilst few celebrate through social gatherings. Meanwhile, a clip featuring the New Year celebration of Kota Tribe living in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu has gone viral on the social media.

Supriya Sahu, an IAS Officer, has posted two clips of the traditional dance of Kota Tribe in her twitter handle on the 31st of December. In the videos the tribal people are seen adorning white clothes and dancing around the bonfire while an instrumental folk music is played along.

The IAS Officer has captioned the post, "Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival. Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris. Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world #HappyNewYear".