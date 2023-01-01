Yogi Adityanath doting on cat goes viral on last day of 2022

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath trended on Twitter as 2022 bid adieu. The ascetic who has proven his administrative skill in leading the most populous state in the country was seen showering love on a cat.

On Saturday, a picture of the Uttar Pradesh CM enjoying the company of a cat went viral on social media, a statement fro his office said.

Adityanath in his customary saffron robes was sitting in his office in Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh when a cat came and sat on his lap. As per the statement, the chief minister shared the endearing picture with the caption 'Hit Anhit Pashuo Panchiyo Jana'.

Adityanath quoted a Hindi proverb that means "even birds and animals can differentiate between friends and foes". The chief minister, who has the reputation of Gausevak, is often seen pampering and taking care of other animals as well.