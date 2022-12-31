Heartwarming video of a mother and a baby Kangaroo pleases internet!

CHENNAI: When it comes to love, no one can beat the love of a mother. Be it humans or with animals, a mother's love never fails to amuse us. Heartwarming videos of animals always tend to catch our eyes and here is one such video which grabbed the attention of the netizens.
A video of a Kangaroo and its baby was recently shared on the social media and it is one of the sweetest videos that you will see today. In the video, we see a mother Kangaroo tightly embracing her baby and smooching her.
This video was shared by an IAS Officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter with the caption, "Most Precious <3 Credits- in the video #motherslove #wildlife".
In the clip, the baby Kangaroo jumps holding its mother and both of them hug each other and the baby sweetly kisses its mother and the mother is also seen returning the kisses. The clip has amassed around 128K views, 4K likes, 750 retweets and a lot of comments.
The video gives such a good fell after watching and has won hearts of the people on internet. Each and every comment expressed the love for the video and one of a comment read, " A mother is a mother, be it an animal or a human being, she loves her child very much. May Allah bless all mothers".
Another comment said, "Very cute video. Mothers are the most beautiful thing in the world".
"Wonderful moments! Expression of unconditional love", commented a twitter user.
