Heartwarming video of a mother and a baby Kangaroo pleases internet!

This video was shared by an IAS Officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter with the caption, "Most Precious <3 Credits- in the video #motherslove #wildlife".

In the clip, the baby Kangaroo jumps holding its mother and both of them hug each other and the baby sweetly kisses its mother and the mother is also seen returning the kisses. The clip has amassed around 128K views, 4K likes, 750 retweets and a lot of comments.

The video gives such a good fell after watching and has won hearts of the people on internet. Each and every comment expressed the love for the video and one of a comment read, " A mother is a mother, be it an animal or a human being, she loves her child very much. May Allah bless all mothers".

Another comment said, "Very cute video. Mothers are the most beautiful thing in the world".

"Wonderful moments! Expression of unconditional love", commented a twitter user.