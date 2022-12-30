Sania Mirza reacts to a weird question asked on a TV show!

Interestingly, what made this funny was the set of options that was given. The options were, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and John McEnroe. Out of the given four options the only female player was Serena while the other were all men.

The picture of this weird question went viral and now, the Indian tennis Star, Sania Mirza has tweeted her reation.

Sania Mirza reshared the picture on December 29 and captioned it, "Tough one" with a laughing emoji in the end.

Her tweet has amassed around 187k views, 1909 likes, 78 comments and 88 retweets while the original tweet has got around 1.5M views, 10.4k likes, 1197 retweets and 346 comments.

Under her tweet, one of the comments read, "Andy and John didn't win the Australian Open so it's down to Roger or Serena" humorously. The other comment said "Toughest question one would encounter in his entire lifetime".

Another user commented, "What if he gave the wrong answer for this". "This one question itself can exhaust all life lines" said a netizen in a comic way.