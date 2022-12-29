Ziva Dhoni receives Messi-signed Argentina Jersey

CHENNAI: Team Argentina led by GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup Finals against France in Qatar. After a gap of 36 years Argentina has won its third world cup and this indeed was celebrated by fans all around the world. Bagging the trophy, Messi has constantly showed his love towards his fans and supporters through all means.

Messi being one of the celebrated footballer in India as well has now cheered up one of his youngest fan, Ziva Singh Dhoni by presenting her a signed Argentina jersey.

The 7-year-old daughter of the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni could not contain her excitement and posted a picture of her wearing the jersey on Instagram.

The caption said, "Like father, like daughter! " #commonlove #merrychristmas." In the post we can see her pointing towards Messi's autograpgh which reads, "Para Ziva" which translates to "For Ziva". The post has bagged around 3 lakh and 60 thousand likes and has got the love of all the netizens.