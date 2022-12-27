Watch: Warm houses for dogs, internet reacts

CHENNAI: The cold wave situation in North India is not just having impacts on the daily routine of humans but also on the innocent stray animals for finding warm place to rest.

In order to help these stray dogs and cats, an organisation named Stray Talk India has came up with a solution.

The organization has constructed temporary shelters using discarded plastic or wood fibre drums purchased from scrap merchants to which a mattress is then fixed for the cats and dogs to make themselves warm.

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, "A bit shout out to @straytalkindia for distribution of these dog houses. They are just here to do good, just come and take, unconditional support. I got one and let's see how it goes, next Sunday I ll may be pick more. As I type this 2 doggos are squished together comfortably in one and would sleep warm tonight".