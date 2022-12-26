Intense dance battle between teen and teacher breaks the internet

CHENNAI: Dance is an expressive artform that is high on emotions. Above all, it is such a fun to dance your heart out. More often than not, some dance video or the other features as a trending video.
This time it is an intense dance battle between a student and his teacher. The video was shot at Sumner High School, a public school in Florida.
The video begins with the teenage boy showing off his incredible moves and challenges his teacher to battle, signalling her with a clap. To the surprise of the students, the teacher accepts his challenge and swayed the auditorium with some cool moves, making the crowd go wild.
The 38-second clip was posted on twitter by Natalie.McClain, the assistant Principal at the school. She captioned the video as, "Our 8-th grade Stringrays having a well-deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stringrays Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS".
The video has fetched more than 23.1k likes, 4,006 retweets and more than 300 comments. The netizens have filled the comment section with pouring appreciation for the teacher for engaging with her students in such a fun and positive way.
One of the comments said, "This is just one of the many POSITIVE Things students will remember about their teachers & school! School should never feel like punishment but a place of community, growth, learning, laughter, and love! BRAVO!!".
Another comment read, "Good teachers are the absolute best. Teachers throughout my life have all unknowingly contributed to any successes I've enjoyed. What a wonderful video".
"I've watched this about 30 times just so I can see each individual student's reaction when the teacher starts dancing!", said another twitter user.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android