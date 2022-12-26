Intense dance battle between teen and teacher breaks the internet

CHENNAI: Dance is an expressive artform that is high on emotions. Above all, it is such a fun to dance your heart out. More often than not, some dance video or the other features as a trending video.

This time it is an intense dance battle between a student and his teacher. The video was shot at Sumner High School, a public school in Florida.

The video begins with the teenage boy showing off his incredible moves and challenges his teacher to battle, signalling her with a clap. To the surprise of the students, the teacher accepts his challenge and swayed the auditorium with some cool moves, making the crowd go wild.

The 38-second clip was posted on twitter by Natalie.McClain, the assistant Principal at the school. She captioned the video as, "Our 8-th grade Stringrays having a well-deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stringrays Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS".