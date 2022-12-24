GoingViral

Richa Ghosh's sweet gesture for a fan who asked for an autograph

In a tweet, the fan opened on the opportunity to witness Richa and cherished the moment he asked for an autograph
Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh
Online Desk

CHENNAI: It is a delight for the fans to witness their idols, and when these personalities requite their emotions it becomes even more special.

Cricketer Richa Ghosh, a 19 year-old wicket-keeper and batter, was approached for an autograph by her fan who didn't have a pen with him and what the Indian cricketer has done in return is heartening. In a tweet, the fan opened on the opportunity to witness Richa and cherished the moment he asked for an autograph and at that point in time he didn't have a pen with him so she went to the dressing room and came back with the signed pair of gloves that she wore for the match and presented to her fan.

His twitter post said "I told Richa Ghosh that I want her autograph but didn't have anything to take it on. She told me to wait. Went into the dressing room and gave her own pair of match-worn gloves, and autographed it. Much appreciated @13richaghosh. Thank you #INDWvAUSW #CricketTwitter".

This tweet was shared on December 21 and since it share it has got 54 retweets and 1,174 likes. Many commented that her act to be such a heart-warming one.

