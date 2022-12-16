'It's Moosain Bolt': Video of animal skiing in deep snow goes viral

CHENNAI: This is winter season, videos of creatures doing crazy things in snow grabs people’s attention right now. Such a video has gone viral on the micro-blogging site Twitter that shows a moose skiing in super speed in a knee-deep snow in Quebec, Canada.
Posted by an Twitter user known as Buitengebieden, the video caption read, "Moose are fast, even in deep snow.. 🚂." (sic)
The video was originally posted back in 2011 on YouTube and the description of the video mentioned that it was captured in Gaspesia, Quebec.
Check the video here:
The video features few skiers standing in knee-deep snow watching a moose passing them in jet speed.
Posted few days ago, the clip has amassed over three million views, 871 quote tweets, 95.6K likes and 9,469 retweets. Netizens has filled the comment section fascinated by the animal's speed and skill, while few in-general are adoring the animal.
"Hear me out... Snowmobiles should not be measured with horsepower...Moosepower," a user commented. Another comment read, "They are beautiful creatures, but I wouldn't want to see one running towards me". A third user commented, "Imagine the Moose power they run on to be able to move all that snow!!". "It's Moosain Bolt," another user commented.
