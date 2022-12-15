Cute little kid saves her siblings, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a cute little kid saving her siblings is winning hearts on the platform.

Posted by a Twitter user Yoda4ever, the video's caption read, "Little girl takes her big sister job seriously" (sic)

The short video features three siblings, who at an under-construction site. Moments after, a vehicle was seen approaching and the little girl spread her arms to save her siblings from getting hurt and signal the vehicle to stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, she escorted her younger siblings inside one by one.

Check the video: