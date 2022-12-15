Cute little kid saves her siblings, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a cute little kid saving her siblings is winning hearts on the platform.
Posted by a Twitter user Yoda4ever, the video's caption read, "Little girl takes her big sister job seriously" (sic)
The short video features three siblings, who at an under-construction site. Moments after, a vehicle was seen approaching and the little girl spread her arms to save her siblings from getting hurt and signal the vehicle to stop. As soon as the vehicle stopped, she escorted her younger siblings inside one by one.
Check the video:
The video has amassed over 3 lakh views, 3,722 retweets, 153 quote tweets and 31.6K likes on the platform. Netizens have flooded the comment section praising the kid's braveness and some just pointing out the lack of care from parents.
"Unfortunately the parents don’t take their job seriously," one comment read. Another user commented, "Wow, such a young girl knows how to be safe and protect her siblings. The driver is also a good person! !👏👏👏" A third comment read, "Good girl, she protected them… and got everyone out the way including herself… 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾." "Aww such a good girl i want to give her a big big hug♥️" another comment read.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android