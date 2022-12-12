Men dancing with utensils at wedding triggers hilarious reactions

CHENNAI: A humorous clip took over the internet shows a gang of men, banging empty vessels and chairs while dancing for a song at a wedding.
The hilarious video was shared on twitter by a user with a caption stating,
Girls:-"yha jyade instruments nahi baj rahe hai dance nhi karungi (Many instruments arent being played, I won't dance)
Meanwhile boys:-
The video has accumulated more than 15,000 views and netizens have flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.
A user commented "after a few drinks, boys can also dance to the sound of a generator."
