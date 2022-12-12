GoingViral

Men dancing with utensils at wedding triggers hilarious reactions

The video has accumulated more than 15,000 views and netizens have flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A humorous clip took over the internet shows a gang of men, banging empty vessels and chairs while dancing for a song at a wedding.

The hilarious video was shared on twitter by a user with a caption stating,

Girls:-"yha jyade instruments nahi baj rahe hai dance nhi karungi (Many instruments arent being played, I won't dance)

Meanwhile boys:-

A user commented "after a few drinks, boys can also dance to the sound of a generator."

