Man dons crocodile costume, video stuns Internet

CHENNAI: A video of a man donning a crocodile costume to taunt a wild crocodile is going viral on social media. A user named Narendra Singh shared the brief video on Twitter. It showed a man provoking a crocodile repeatedly while getting dangerously close to it.
In the 10-second clip, a man wearing a costume resembling a crooked crocodile was seen laying on a riverbank. The man was seen taking his hand from the costume and repeatedly pulling the crocodile's limb as it sat in the sunlight.
The video has received hundreds of likes and comments and gone viral on numerous social media networks and Internet users were stunned by the video.
