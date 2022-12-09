Man dons crocodile costume, video stuns Internet

CHENNAI: A video of a man donning a crocodile costume to taunt a wild crocodile is going viral on social media. A user named Narendra Singh shared the brief video on Twitter. It showed a man provoking a crocodile repeatedly while getting dangerously close to it.

In the 10-second clip, a man wearing a costume resembling a crooked crocodile was seen laying on a riverbank. The man was seen taking his hand from the costume and repeatedly pulling the crocodile's limb as it sat in the sunlight.