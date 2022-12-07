Delhi MCD polls: Netizens prefer memes as mode of opinion

CHENNAI: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election started at 8 am today.

As many as 1,349 candidates has contested from 250 wards.

1.45 cr Delhiites held the power and responsibility of voting and selecting the winners.

According to the State Election Commission, the poll percentage was more than 50 per cent when the voting ended at 5:30 PM on December 4.

As counting was underway for 250 wards, it is being reported BJP has won 54 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party in 75 seats, according to the State Election Commission.

Congress, with 247 candidates, is seeking to regain its lost turf.

But things don't seem to be going in their favour as they have managed to stake a claim in only four seats till now.

The exit polls had predicted that AAP will win the MCD election result.

As Delhiites were awaiting the final results, netizens started sharing their opinion about all the parties by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter.

Check memes here: