Watch: Elephant breaks electric fence using clever technique

CHENNAI: An old video that aptly demonstrates the intelligence of this majestic animal is becoming increasingly popular among the netizens.
Parveen Kaswan, an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), posted the video on Twitter on Monday. An elephant was seen in the video clip crashing through an electric fence, crossing a road, and vanishing into the jungle. "We are too smart hooman !! See how this elephant is smartly breaking power fence. With patience," Mr Kaswan wrote in the caption of the post.
The elephant is first seen in the video verifying the electrical fence's current flow by gently touching the wires. A few seconds later, it is then seen attempting to shatter the fence by pushing down the wooden pole. The massive tusker even employs a log at one point to facilitate its work. At the very end of the video, it successfully breaches the fence and vanishes into the woods.
The video was first uploaded in 2019, but it has once more astounded social media users. While some people described the elephant as "smart," others described it as "intelligent."
