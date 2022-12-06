Jana Gana Mana's electric guitar rendition will make you groove

KOHIMA (NAGALAND): Social media is set ablaze with this electrifying rendition of the Indian National Anthem performed at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The Adviser to Nagaland’s Chief Minister, Abu Metha, took to Twitter to share a clip of an electric-guitar rendition of “Jana Gana Mana” from the annual festival.

“The #Nagaland way of rocking the #NationalAnthem .. JAI HO ..”, Mr. Abu wrote, accompanied by a video of guitarist Imnainla Jamir taking to the stage and playing the chords of the National Anthem on her electric guitar. Various dignitaries stood behind Jamir as she performed, with a large screen showcasing a waving Indian flag.