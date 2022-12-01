GoingViral

Viral: Stray dog helps itself with its itchy back

Netizens enjoyed viewing the dog having a good time with the bristles.
CHENNAI: A domesticated dog can have all the pampering it needs from its owner whenever it wants, but it's not the same for a stray dog. But why should domesticated dogs have all the fun?

In a viral video, a stray dog helped itself with its itchy back by going through an automatic giant brush rollers used to clean cars to get its back rubbed.

The video which was shared on Twitter had the dog waiting for a car to pass the threshold. As the bristles lowered the dog had a really good time.

Users adored the video and some even thought it was a good idea.

Watch the video here:

