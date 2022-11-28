Travel goals? Man's trip to Ladakh with his dog is adorable

CHENNAI: Chow Sureng Rajkonwar, a travel influencer, who travelled from Delhi to Ladakh on a customised motorbike took his dog and documented their journey on Instagram. The adorable videos are now storming the internet.

The traveller attached a carrier on his bike for his dog named Bella. Sureng Rajkonwar wrote on Instagram, "Our Zanskar and Ladakh story in 45 seconds." The video also shows Bella and Rajkonwar's ride on the world's highest road in Ladakh.

The video has so far garnered over 2.3 lakh likes. Interestingly, he also fed over 40 stray dogs during the trip.

Watch the video here: