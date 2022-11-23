FIFA WC: Fans' heartwarming gesture of cleaning stadium after match

Originally shared by Qatari video creator Omar Al-Farooq, the video features him left in awe of the humility and discipline of the fans from the East Asian nation. 'It's not even their match!' Farooq exclaimed. When the video creator asked why they were cleaning up one of them responded, "Japanese never leave rubbish behind."

"We respect the place," she added.

"We are not doing it for cameras," another fan, dressed in the jersey of Qatar, said.

Not just one or two people, but a large number of Japanese spectators volunteered in cleaning the seating area of the 68,000+ capacity stadium.

They also picked up flags that were left on the ground by other spectators, and either put them on the stadium's chairs or took them with them.