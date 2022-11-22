Viral: Ranveer's response to journalist who forgot his name

Ranveer's humility and demeanour are winning hearts on the internet!

Talking about the F1 race, Max Verstappen extended his record by taking his 15th win of the season in Abu Dhabi, and the Red Bull driver said his team couldn't have done much better in 2022.

The two-time champion dominated to win over Charles Leclerc in the season finale, where he qualified for pole position and led all but one lap on Sunday. Verstappen was elated by his and the team's performance. While Sebastian Vettel finished 10th in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to round out his illustrious Formula One career and bid farewell to the F1 racing track.

Numerous events were held to commemorate Vettel's final race, including a track run on Saturday night that the four-time world champion organised for spectators of all skill levels.

Talking about Ranveer, on the work front, he will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that he also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.