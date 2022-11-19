Watch: Dog makes way for a herd of cattle in snow

CHENNAI: A viral video is making rounds on the internet shows a dog leads a herd of cattle by clearing the snow filled path.
The video, that won heart of millions, was posted by Jharkhand PCS, Deputy Collector Sanjay Kumar on Twitter.
The caption in hindi says:"Netrtvakarta vah hai jo doosaron ke liye raah banaaye, phir bhale hee vah chhota ho ya bada (A leader is one who paves the way for others, be it small or big)?"
The dog even makes sure by looking back, while the herd follow it.
The video has gained 56,000 views with netizen's interesting comments like "It is very true. Leadership is a position, not a post.","Perfectly said, sir." and so on.
