With 74-foot tall Catrina figure, Mexico city creates world record

CHENNAI: Puerto Vallarta, a city in Mexico, set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) record by building a Calavera Catrina, a typical 'Day of the Dead' festival skeleton figure, that is 74 feet and 4.87 inches tall. The finely attired skeleton figure Catrina was frequently used as a symbol of the 'Day of the Dead which is also known as Dia de los Muertos. On November 2, 2022, the city accomplished this achievement.

The figure was constructed for more than a year, according to GWR, with the help of local artist Alondra Muca. The structure is comprised of aluminium and fibreglass, according to GWR.

To make sure it accurately depicts the rich Mexican traditions connected with the well-known Day of the Dead, a team of seamstresses, carpenters, florists, architects, and designers worked together on the project.

GWR's official website states, "The catrina's blue dress with marine elements pays homage to the Pacific Ocean. The statue's fingernails, which are the size of an adult's forearm, were hand-painted and decorated with images of fish, shells, and manta rays."

A tweet from Guinness World Records' official account read, "It overlooked Day of the Dead celebrations in Puerto Vallarta 💀"