Rhino's encounter with sleeping street dog is a must watch

CHENNAI: A street dog and rhino had a humorous encounter that has gone viral and is found funny by several on social media. A sleeping street dog is passed by a rhinoceros in the video's opening sequence. The rhino lowers its head and tries to poke the dog with its horn after getting near. Just suddenly, the sleeping dog opens its eyes, sees the massive thing, and bolts away.
The now-viral video was posted to Twitter by a handle called Fred Schultz on November 15. This video is just too good to miss.
"That would definitely get your blood pumping waking up to that," the video's caption reads. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 4.5 million views, 25,000 retweets, and over 184,000 likes on the microblogging platform.
Many intelligent comments were made in the comment section by the social media users.
