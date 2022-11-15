Viral: Man rest on a hanging bed between two mountains

CHENNAI: Many adventure seekers take over social media to share about their amazing experiences as viral video is making rounds on social media where a man can be seen resting in a hanging bed between two short mountains.
In the short video clip a man lying down in the hanging bed which is tied between the two mountains where the man records himself doing the activity through a camera. As the video proceeds, he shows the steep view that surrounds him.
The video was shared by Reddit user @solateor with caption "Hammock atop the Pyrenees in Spain."
Over 7,800 have liked the video with 97 per cent up votes.
Netizens have commented where a user wrote “That’s a nope from me. I’m not scared of heights, but I am scared of falling from heights. Another commented “I just fainted and fell off that mountain.”
"I'm just picturing those cartoons where the hammock keeps spinning and spinning while the person is inside......then, plop!" another user commented.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android