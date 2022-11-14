Shlok Mukherjee wins Doodle for India's Google 2022 contest

CHENNAI: Google flagged off ‘Children’s Day' celebrations for India and announced the winners of the ‘Doodle 4 Google’ competition.

For this year, Shlok Mukherjee, a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal bagged the top spot in the contest for India, which had over 115,000 entries from more than 100 Indian cities for the children of classes 1-10. The theme of the contest for this year was "In the next 25 years, my India will…

His doodle titled ‘India on the center stage’ was awarded the prize to show hope for India’s scientific advancements to become streamlined for India’s progress and growth. His Doodle is now featured on Google.co.in for 24 hours on November 14 (Monday).

The doodle shows an illustration of a human being hand in hand with a robot, on the Google homepage with pictures of the environment and earth in the background. "We were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the Doodles,” Google said in a press release.

As per Google press release, Shlok wrote, "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactical travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years.”

"Together, they had the task of choosing 20 finalists from across the nation, evaluating entries on the criteria of artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of the approach. The 20 finalist doodles were showcased online for public voting. In addition to the national winner, 4 group winners were also selected," the press release added.

What is the contest about & how long it is being hosted?

Doodle 4 Google is an annual contest open to students in Classes 1 to 10. Students are invited to create their own Google doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google India Homepage as well as win some great scholarships and tech packages for schools as prizes. Google has been hosting the contest every year in India since 2009 and the contest takes place in many other countries throughout the year.