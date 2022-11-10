GoingViral

Man enjoys playing with Anaconda, see what happened next

His bio reads, "To inspire and be a voice for our wild animals. Be Afraid And Do It Anyway! DON'T STOP WRANGLING!" The caption of the video reads, "Cowboying it up with a naughty ANACONDA!"
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A viral video took over the social media by storm in which a man, who is an animal and reptile addict is holding an anaconda, without having any kind of fear.

As he was holding the snake, in the first attempt the snake attacks his shirt and then bites his arm. Again, as it took a second attempt to bite him, it started to bite his arm.

Nick tells viewers that the anaconda is non-venomous.

