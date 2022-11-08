GoingViral

Dad takes pics of his daughter daily for 20 yrs: Check result

The comment section under the video is filled with netizens shocked at the level of dedication.
Screengrab from the video that shows Lotte as a baby to a young woman.
Screengrab from the video that shows Lotte as a baby to a young woman.
CHENNAI: A timelapse video posted on Reddit made by Dutch filmmaker Frans Hofmeester showing his daughter Lotte from her as a baby till being a young woman has gone viral on the platfrom.

The video caption read, "A video created by a father using photographs that he took of his daughter regularly until the age of 20". (sic)

Check the video here:

The 2-min and 18-second video show how Lotte's appearance changes from when she was just a baby to a young woman. Everything changes -- from her hair colour, hair style to the attire she wore and shows her transformation just brilliantly in a single video.

The comment section under the video is filled with netizens shocked at the level of dedication. "The dedication that this took for both of them to establish a routine of this and then to stick with the routine for 20 years. It is amazing."

Another comment read, "As the father of an 11-year-old, this video made me feel a ridiculous range of emotion. The first section when she's a baby made me feel nostalgic/sad/happy. The middle section where she is about my daughter's age just made me happy and feel good. Everything past that made me increasingly more sad and anxious. The time seems to pass at about the same speed as the video too."

A third comment read, "There is something profoundly melancholic about this." "She must've felt thrilled when she saw this video, the final product after 20 years of shooting it with her father. Really nice!," another one read.

