GoingViral

‘Karma is a boomerang’: Woman falls on trying to kick a bike

The video begins with a clip that shows a man and woman seen riding a pink bike while another person is driving next to them.
Screengrab from video
Screengrab from video
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A viral video has taken rounds on the internet that shows a woman falling from a motorcycle while trying to kick a man riding a bike next to her.

The video begins with a clip that shows a man and woman seen riding a pink bike while another person is driving next to them. The woman proceeds to kick the other driver but loses balance and falls on the road instead.

For a few seconds, the driver of the pink bike doesn't realise it and keeps moving and after a few seconds he stops his bike.

The video was shared on Reddit with over 46,000 likes.

Netizens have commented about karma hitting her back.

A user has commented "INSTANT Karma,". "Hahaha haha got what she deserved," said another user.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

man
video
Viral video
Netizens
motorcycle
man riding
loses balance
pink bike
riding a bike

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in