‘Karma is a boomerang’: Woman falls on trying to kick a bike

CHENNAI: A viral video has taken rounds on the internet that shows a woman falling from a motorcycle while trying to kick a man riding a bike next to her.
The video begins with a clip that shows a man and woman seen riding a pink bike while another person is driving next to them. The woman proceeds to kick the other driver but loses balance and falls on the road instead.
For a few seconds, the driver of the pink bike doesn't realise it and keeps moving and after a few seconds he stops his bike.
The video was shared on Reddit with over 46,000 likes.
Netizens have commented about karma hitting her back.
A user has commented "INSTANT Karma,". "Hahaha haha got what she deserved," said another user.
