Watch: Parrot steals TV reporter’s earpiece while he is live on air

WASHINGTON: During a live broadcast about crime and insecurity, a parrot amusingly sat on a TV reporter’s shoulder before stealing his earpiece and flying off with it.

While journalist Nicolas Krumm was live on air addressing the increase in robberies, a parrot came near his shoulder and surprised him by removing his earpiece.

The amusing incident was caught on camera, and it demonstrates that Nicolas Krumm was live-broadcasting about robberies and security in Santiago de Chile when destiny intended for him to get a surprise visitor.

The parrot was sitting on the journalist’s shoulder when the footage was shot, and the journalist immediately began signalling the cameraman. The bird abruptly took two steps to his right and removed the ear pod, which happened with incredible speed.