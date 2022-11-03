Lion takes its bunch of cubs for a walk; video goes viral

The video features cute little cubs following the lead as in the footsteps of a lion. The cubs try to keep up with the lion's pace and stumble on when the lion attempts to sprint.

Posted just 3 days ago, the video has garnered over 2 million views, 296 quote tweets, 5,677 retweets, and 44.8k likes on the platform. Many have commented on how adorable the video is with funny memes or drooling over it.

"This is so cute, and he keeps looking back at them," a comment read. Another comment read, "Running away from responsibilities they created."

"Dad running away from them. Probably kids demand too much," a third comment read. Another comment read, "He doesn't want them to see which pub he's going to."