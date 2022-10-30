Man draws sketch of flight attendant, gets back a sweet surprise

CHENNAI: In a viral video, a passenger on a flight drew a sketch of a flight attendant and she returned the favour by drawing one for him.
The artist began his clip by drawing a sketch of the flight attendant as she comes to serve him food. After finishing the sketch, the artist went towards the flight attendant’s workstation and presented the sketch. The flight attendant thanked the passenger for his sweet gesture and gives him a thank-you card which has an amateur drawing of the passenger. This made the man very happy. He added, "Omg, that's very nice of her."
The video was shot in an aircraft of Japan Airlines and captioned as, "Man does a drawing for a flight attendant, and she does one back for him."
Netizens were amused by the interaction, one wrote, "It's nice to see a video in an airplane that's not people screaming or fighting. Seen way too many of those recently"
Another user said, "Wish we could clone this kind of energy, what a great world this would be."
Watch the video here:
