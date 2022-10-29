These pranksters pretend to be laid-off Twitter employees

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk became Twitter Inc’s new owner on Thursday and since then news regarding the lay-offs of the micro-blogging old employees have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Amid Musk Twitter takeover, some pranksters even tried to hog the limelight. As per New York Post, a pair of pranksters posing as laid-off Twitter employees tricked multiple media outlets as the public anxiously awaited news on whether Tesla CEO had begun axing staffers.

Several images and videos went viral on Friday in which two men carrying boxes are seen standing near the entrance of Twitter’s San Francisco building, claiming to have been laid off by Musk.

Elon Musk has come out with a witty reaction to the whole prankster episode by tweeting that “Ligma Johnson had it coming.”