Watch: Man embracing a wild reptile in pond

In the video, the man can be seen dancing and embracing a wild reptile while enjoying the water.
Screengrab of the video
CHENNAI: A man having a great time while dancing with an alligator in a pond is one such video that is quite literally blowing people's minds.

In the video, the man can be seen dancing and embracing a wild reptile while enjoying the water. The video was shared by @BornAKang on Twitter. The video has garnered almost 15 million views, 456,000 likes, and 78,000 retweets since it was posted online.

"Very soon they'll start marrying the alligators." wrote one user. "There's not many guarantees in life, but I guarantee you won't see me doing that," commented another.

While some users found this amazing, others consider it as a horrible idea.

