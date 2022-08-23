Video of Zomato delivery executive carrying kids to work wins heart

CHENNAI: Internet has been teeming with videos on hardships faced by daily wage workers to meet daily needs.
Yet another video of a delivery agent has gone viral. The video was shared on Instagram by a food blogger Saurabh Panjwani. The less-than 30 second video shows a Zomato delivery agent on duty, delivering food along with little daughter in a baby carrier strapped to his chest and his son.
Saurabh is heard asking the delivery executive about his work and children, and he replies that he takes his daughter and son along with him to his work.
The video since shared on Internet has crossed over one million views. Saurabh has tagged Zomato as well. Zomato has responded to the post commenting, "Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner".
More than the likes and views, people have come forward to support the man in terms of finance and prayers.
The comment section is flooded with mixed emotions from netizens.
A user wrote, "Life is so beautiful but hard." Another said, "I have special respect for these kind of people who do not crib but instead do something that adds meaning to thier life. Respect to @zomato also for acknowledging the hardwork of people who have nothing but dedication."
A third one added, "Hat's off to you," while a fourth commented, "father is the real hero".
