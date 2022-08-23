Anna Mani: 10 facts about the 'Weather Woman of India'

CHENNAI: Google on Tuesday paid tribute to Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Modayil Mani’s 104th birth anniversary with a colorful and whimsical doodle dedicated to her, who was one of India’s first female scientists and served as the Deputy Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Happy 104th birthday, Anna Mani! Your life's work inspired brighter days for this world," Google said.