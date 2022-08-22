Watch: Man proposing to girlfriend while suffering leg cramp

CHENNAI: A video of a man who proposed to his girlfriend after participating in an Ironman Triathlon in Estonia is trending on social media.
The clip was shared on Instagram by "ironmaneurope" and the caption read, “No leg cramp strong enough to stop him from the proposal. 💍 ❤️ he did it!!.”
It has garnered over 190,000 likes and more than 39,44,000 views.
In the video, the athlete got down on his knee, but he failed to resist a painful cramp. Two people stepped in to help. Nevertheless, he dint let go of the ring overcame the cramp and proposed his girlfriend.
The man was identified as Cristian Moriatiel and finished sixth in the men's 40 to 44 age group.
Netizens couldn’t stop admiring his dedication.
“This is so sweet. The effort,” commented one. “Go down both knees. Bro raised the bar too high this time,” wrote another.
Ironman Triathlon is a sporting event that consists of swimming, cycling and running a marathon.
Another said, "He truly did his best to propose. He is really brave, I would have taken that pain as a sign."
