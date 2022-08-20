BoycottAmazon trends for hurting religious sentiments

CHENNAI: On Krishna Jayanthi, a hashtag 'BoycottAmazon' trended national on Twitter when Hindu Janajagruti Samiti came up with a tweet claiming to have submitted a memorandum to the police in Subramanya Nagar Bengaluru, requesting an action against the gaint e-commerce for selling 'obscene' painting of Shri Krishna and Radha on their platform,
The product was sold by a seller named Inkologie. Accompanying, Exotic India had also been selling the same painting on their website. A new trend had enraged #boycott_Amazon, #boycott_ExoticIndia for hurting religious sentiments.
As it happened, "It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately." - Exotic India responded with an immediate apology and requested not to boycott which the organisation followed by tweeting "Success: Amazon and Exotic India remove obscene painting of God Shrikrishna and Radha after Hindus protest using hashtag #Boycott_Amazon and #Boycott_ExoticIndia (sic)."
Meanwhile, Amazon still stands in between controversies as it was not the first-time it had landed into troubles for hurting religious sentiments in India.
