Watch: 86 year old woman show off her amazing skating skills

CHENNAI: On July 24, an Instagram post of an 86 year old woman showing off her cool skating skills has been going viral for a while. Just like they say, age is just a number and that surely fits the bill when it comes to this elderly woman. When you really love something, it just comes so naturally and that's the case when it comes to this 86-year-old woman.

In the video, an elderly woman can be seen enjoying herself. She is seen casually skating and also flaunting off some cool skating skills. Despite her old age, she has set up an example that there is nothing you can't do just because of your age.

An Instagram user, The Griffin Brothers (@the_griffin_brothers_), who are professional skaters have shared this amazing video were the elder woman skates with passion and enthusiasm.

The user account had captioned the video, “I don't want to hear any more excuses from anyone. This beautiful woman is 86 years old and still rolling, showing how amazing she is.” Shared on July 24, the video has now reached around 10 million views and counting. The video also received various comments praising and admiring the elderly woman for her love and perseverance. Also many users were very inspired by her strength and skills.