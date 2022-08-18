GoingViral

Chicken pieces in veg dish: Tamil lyricist slams Swiggy

CHENNAI: Ko Sesha, an Indian lyricist and dialogue writer for Tamil films, claimed on Twitter that he found chicken pieces in his vegetarian meal that he had bought from Swiggy.

Sesha, who has been living a rigorous vegetarian lifestyle, accused the food delivery service of "casually trying to bury my morals" by providing a refund of 70 rupees.

Additionally, he insisted that a Swiggy representative to contact him personally to apologise, as he also has the right to file a lawsuit for compensation.

"Found pieces of chicken meat in the "Gobi Manchurian with Corn Fried Rice" that i ordered on @Swiggy from the @tbc_india. What's worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of ₹ 70 (!!!) for offending my religious sentiments," he wrote while sharing the post.

Since being shared, the trending post has garnered over 600 likes and 200 retweets.

Many users backed him, although some questioned why he ordered from a non-vegetarian restaurant.

"Sue them for punitive damages. You have a very strong case, given they have admitted their mistake when they offered compensation," wrote a user. Another said, "I don't know if you chose a veg restaurant while ordering. If not, there is no point in complaining."

Ko Sesha made his debut in 'Kanchana 2' and has also worked in 'Oh My Kadavuley'.

