King Cobra taunts man trying to lift it with bare hands

CHENNAI: A man was attempting to retrieve a large King Cobra with his bare hands when it pounced on him and nearly bit him. A terrifying video of the incident has become very popular on the internet.
A man can be seen struggling to manage the cobra's tail at the start of the Instagram video. The snake seems alert with its head extended wide, as the man tries to get it off the ground. As soon as the man lifts it, it turns toward him and tries to bite him. Though it could have gone horribly wrong, he narrowly escapes the attack.
"King of the jungle the KING COBRA, Give me some tips," he wrote sharing the post. The video has already received more than 5.6 million views on social media.
One comment stated, "Okay, I am definitely not picking this one up if you dare me.” “You get bit by that it's game over,” wrote the second one. Another person claimed that he could hardly watch the video because the person was "playing with death." Others were horrified as they observed the snake being handled. Some even pledged never to deal with a snake again.
