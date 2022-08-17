King Cobra taunts man trying to lift it with bare hands

CHENNAI: A man was attempting to retrieve a large King Cobra with his bare hands when it pounced on him and nearly bit him. A terrifying video of the incident has become very popular on the internet.

A man can be seen struggling to manage the cobra's tail at the start of the Instagram video. The snake seems alert with its head extended wide, as the man tries to get it off the ground. As soon as the man lifts it, it turns toward him and tries to bite him. Though it could have gone horribly wrong, he narrowly escapes the attack.

"King of the jungle the KING COBRA, Give me some tips," he wrote sharing the post. The video has already received more than 5.6 million views on social media.