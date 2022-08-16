Engineer decides to play 'god' by giving a snake robotic legs

Snakes cannot walk because they don't have legs. They only slither on surfaces. That has pretty much been the law of nature for millions of years now.

The final outcome of the effort was filmed and uploaded on YouTube. The clip has over 2 million views.

Pan built four robotic legs for the snake so it can walk.

The content creator, who insisted no snakes were harmed in the making of this video, said: "I actually feel bad for snakes. They lost their legs and nobody is even trying to find them. Nobody except for me, Snake Lover Allen Pan."

"I found a pet store that does reptile birthday parties for $200 ($AUD 284, £116) and I told them it was my birthday," he added.

The device with the prosthetic legs has a hollow tube that allows the reptile to freely enter and exit. The robotic legs are attached to servos that are remote controlled from a laptop.