Engineer decides to play 'god' by giving a snake robotic legs

CHENNAI: An YouTuber is gaining traction on social media for inventing robotic legs for a snake to assist it in walking. Allen Pan released a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday in which he explains his engineering techniques. Pan is a content producer who employs technical know-how to make homemade exoskeletons, battlebots, and other innovations that regularly receive millions of views online
"Giving snakes their legs back," he wrote while sharing the post.
Snakes cannot walk because they don't have legs. They only slither on surfaces. That has pretty much been the law of nature for millions of years now.
The final outcome of the effort was filmed and uploaded on YouTube. The clip has over 2 million views.
Pan built four robotic legs for the snake so it can walk.
The content creator, who insisted no snakes were harmed in the making of this video, said: "I actually feel bad for snakes. They lost their legs and nobody is even trying to find them. Nobody except for me, Snake Lover Allen Pan."
"I found a pet store that does reptile birthday parties for $200 ($AUD 284, £116) and I told them it was my birthday," he added.
The device with the prosthetic legs has a hollow tube that allows the reptile to freely enter and exit. The robotic legs are attached to servos that are remote controlled from a laptop.
