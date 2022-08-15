Bride, groom win Internet by playing Rock-Paper-Scissors

CHENNAI: A recent video is wining netizens’ heart that shows a bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors just before exchanging garlands.

Every wedding moment has a beautiful story that cherishes the special bonding between two people. In one such video, a bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors right before exchanging garlands has gone viral.

On July 30, the official Instagram handle of WeddingWire India shared the video, which is now going viral.

In the beginning of the video, the bride and groom can be seen standing on stage getting ready to perform the garland exchanging ritual. Just before performing the ritual, the couple pause by to play the popular game, rock-paper-scissors, just to decide who gets to put the garland first. In the video, the couple can also be seen wearing matching wedding attire. After winning the game , the bride gets to place the garland around the groom and he then puts the garland around the bride.