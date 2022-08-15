Bride, groom win Internet by playing Rock-Paper-Scissors

CHENNAI: A recent video is wining netizens’ heart that shows a bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors just before exchanging garlands.
Every wedding moment has a beautiful story that cherishes the special bonding between two people. In one such video, a bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors right before exchanging garlands has gone viral.
On July 30, the official Instagram handle of WeddingWire India shared the video, which is now going viral.
In the beginning of the video, the bride and groom can be seen standing on stage getting ready to perform the garland exchanging ritual. Just before performing the ritual, the couple pause by to play the popular game, rock-paper-scissors, just to decide who gets to put the garland first. In the video, the couple can also be seen wearing matching wedding attire. After winning the game , the bride gets to place the garland around the groom and he then puts the garland around the bride.
"Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one. Tag your partner whom you cannot wait to marry," reads the caption of the post.
According to the Instagram post, the bride and groom were identified as Priyank Shah and Rahil Shah.
After being shared over the Internet, the video has crossed over 1.6 million views and had received more than 1.2 lakh likes. The Instagram post was flooded with comments after watching the video. Many users also tagged their other halves with whom they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with.
"I don't have anyone to tag but surely in few years I'll be here with my husband," wrote a user.
Another said, "You are the cutest."
A third user wrote, "I am sobbing in corner."
