Artists create map of India & portrait of Modi using bottle caps

INDORE: A team of artists made the map of India and a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tricolour using caps of bottles in Indore to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking 75 years of Independence of the country.

The art work was registered in the World Book of Records as the largest art piece made with bottle caps.

This beautiful artwork was made over 6,000 square feet and a team of 150 artists was involved in making it.