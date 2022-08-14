Kid faints multiple times after asking to go on a slingshot ride

CHENNAI: Riding a rollercoaster always gives us the thrills and chills. Our hearts race up and a sensation wanting to throw up. Although rollercoasters are adventurous, it's a double-edged sword.

A new social media video has been shared were it shows off the after math of a rollercoaster ride.

Molly Barrett, a 9-year-old girl, was excited for her Slingshot ride in a theme park on Gold Coast, Australia. However, her excitement fades away as she faints out multiple times.

A video footage from the ride shows how Molly and her father were strapping themselves into the seats. As soon as the rides starts, Molly screamed the top of her voice. She eventually faints after few seconds, later wakes up, screams again and faints again. This continues until the ride comes to an end.