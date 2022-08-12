Old meme of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav goes viral

For the unversed, Nitish Kumar shocked quite many on Tuesday by putting in his papers at the Governor's house in Patna, making it clear that his alliance with the BJP. After tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister, Nitish addressed the media right outside the Governor's house and announced that "all his MPs and MLAs reached a consensus" to leave NDA.

Ensuing the announcement, Nitish reached Rabri Devi residence and was caught on camera with Tejashwi, hinting at an alliance with his party.

After many discussions and alliance parleys, the duo announced that they have sealed the deal. Now, Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar's chief minister again on Wednesday afternoon. Tejashwi Yadav is also likely to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

According to a tweet by Kumar's new alliance partner RJD, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan. While the RJD tweet did not mention any names, it is widely expected that Nitish Kumar would be the chief minister while Tejashwi Yadav would become his deputy. Notably, it will be the eighth time when Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, BJP lashed out at Nitish Kumar over his decision and said he had "disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar". Nitish Kumar, who talked to the media with Tejashwi Yadav, said they have the support of seven parties in Mahagathbandhan.